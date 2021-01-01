El Hilal Obayed 3-3 Namungo: Tanzanian outfit qualify after 5-3 aggregate win

The 2019/20 FA Cup finalists are taking part in the continental competition for the first time in their history

Namungo FC have qualified for the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup after a 5-3 aggregate win over El Hilal Obayed following the 3-3 draw against the 10-man hosts at Al-Hilal Stadium on Tuesday.

Hussein Galangat scored a brace while Ibrahim Ainsoor scored another one for the hosts, while their visitors replied through Stephen Kwame Sey, Blaise Bigirimana and Edward Charles Manyama.

The Tanzanian outfit came into the match with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, with Sixtus Sabilo and Sey having scored the goals for them.

It seemed like the job was done when Ghanaian Sey scored the opener after just two minutes, and with the Sudanese side not at the races, the visitors didn't hestitate to take advantage.

Namungo became overconfident when they managed to get the away goal, and they were eventually punished in the 13th minute when Galangat scored from close range.

A few moments later, the hosts took a deserved lead when Ainsoor capitalised on casual defending to further boost the home team's confidence.

The second goal motivated Obayed and created confusion and tension on the visitors' side. It was not surprising when Galangat completed his brace in the 19th minute to give Hilal a 3-1 lead on the day

However, Hilal Altabaldy's momentum was halted in the 22nd minute when Galangat was sent off after committing a serious foul on an opponent.

From that moment, the tide turned in favour of Namungo, who capitalised on the numerical advantage and sought to reduce arrears.

Burundian Bigirimana reduced the deficit in the 39th minute to ensure the gap reduced to just one goal ahead of the half-time break after a thrilling half, and Namungo came out of the blocks strongly after the pause.

Five minutes after the break, Manyama was there to score the equalizer to make it 3-3 and seal progression to the final preliminary round of the competition.

Neither of the two teams would get another goal in the remaining 40 minutes as the Tanzanians held on to progress.

It is the first time Namungo, who are the 2019/20 finalists, are taking part in the continental competition.