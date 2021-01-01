'El Clasico doesn't depend on form' - Adepoju predicts outcome of Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash

The two Spanish giants will face off at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with the aim of boosting their La Liga title hopes with a victory

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mutiu Adepoju said anything can happen in Saturday’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona, irrespective of the two teams’ form.

Zinedine Zidane's side head into El Clasico with a 12-game unbeaten run across all competitions and their last defeat was a 2-1 league loss to Levante on January 30.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have not lost a league match since their 2-1 defeat at Cadiz on December 12 and they will be looking to extend their 19-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish top-flight.

Barca are just one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid while their hosts for Saturday's match sit in the third spot with three points behind their city rivals.

Back in October, Real Madrid won the reverse fixture at Camp Nou 3-1, however, Adepoju believes both teams are capable of grabbing maximum points at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday.

“El Clasico is a big match that does not depend on form and the availability of one or two players, anything can happen in this type of game,” Adepoju told Goal.

“It is a game of rivalry, it is going to be difficult but I think both teams have the chances of winning.”

Injured duo Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard, as well as Raphael Varane - who is in quarantine - have been left out of the Blancos’ 19-man squad for Saturday’s clash.

Adepoju ,50, is backing the available players to step up in the absence of the key trio and he also highlighted the absence of fans for such a big match.

Article continues below

The former Super Eagles star continued: “Definitely they are going to be missed but nevertheless, I believe the players available are proven stars that are capable. It would have been better if they are available because they are key players in the team.

“All the games without fans have effects but the players and the clubs have been managing their absence well. I just pray that very soon we will have the fans back and the pandemic will go.

"It is just unfortunate for them because it could have been a fear factor for Barca.”