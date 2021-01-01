El-Arabi brace keeps Olympiacos’ unbeaten league run intact

Thanks to the Morocco international’s double, the Legends are still undefeated in the Greek Super League since the start of the season

Youssef El-Arabi struck twice as Olympiacos silenced 3-0 in Sunday’s Greek outing.



The hosts, who are chasing a record 46th Greek Super League title triumph, sailed to their 11th win of the season to stay unbeaten after 13 matches in the 2020-21 campaign.



From the blast of Danny Makkelie’s whistle, Pedro Martins’ men controlled all departments of the game as the visitors were restricted to their own half.



With just 10 minutes gone, they were presented with a fine chance to take the lead but El Arabi missed from close range. Three minutes later, he made amends by giving his team the lead - sending a superb header past goalkeeper Panagiotis Tsintotas from an assist from French midfielder Yann M'Vila.

AEK almost equalised few minutes later but Petros Mantalos’ effort did not threaten goalkeeper Jose Sa. In the 30th minute, Olympiacos nearly doubled their lead after Bruma narrowly missed the target.



Despite boasting lots of possession, the Legends could not add to their goal tally as they went into the half-time break with a slim advantage.



The visitors were presented another remarkable chance to level matters in the 51st minute but Andre Simoes could not complete his side’s counter attacking move despite having just goalkeeper Sa to beat.



After failing to convert from few centimetres five minutes earlier, El Arabi completed his double in the 68th minutes after slotting into an empty net as Tsintotas fumbled a save.

In the closing seconds of the game, substitute Mathieu Valbuena sealed the victory from the penalty spot having been fouled by Simoes in the penalty area.



Thanks to his double, former and Granada man El Arabi now boasts of 13 league goals in 12 games so far. He was in action from start to finish alongside ’s Ousseynou Ba. Guinean midfielder Mohamed Mady Camara was handed a starter’s role but was substituted for Tiago Silva while 's Ahmed Hassan, Senegal's Pape Abou Cisse and 's Hillal Soudani played no role.



Olympiacos lead the log with 35 points from 13 games - six ahead of second placed Aris who have played a game less. They are guests of Asteras Tripolis in their next outing on Wednesday.