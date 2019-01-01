Eintracht missed suspended Rebic against Chelsea - Hutter

The Croatian sat out the first leg of the Europa League semi-final and his manager rued his absence

coach Adi Hutter felt his side missed the suspended Ante Rebic in the first leg of their semi-final against .

Luka Jovic's ninth Europa League goal of the season put Eintracht in front at Commerzbank-Arena on Thursday but the Blues hit back through Pedro shortly before half-time.

Neither side could find a winner after the interval and at 1-1 the tie remains finely balanced ahead of next week's return at Stamford Bridge.

Despite 21-year-old Jovic again proving himself among Europe's most exciting young strikers, Hutter thought Rebic sitting the game out had a decisive impact.

"That was an absolute success, what we have shown today against an absolute top team," he told a post-match news conference.

"The result leaves all possibilities open for the second leg. The favourite [to reach the final] will still be Chelsea. The trump cards are in their hands. Nevertheless, I am confident that we can get something in London as well.

"Ante Rebic will also be there again, we certainly missed him today. Still very proud of our team. The fans infected us with the choreography again.

"I think that we did a very good job for the first half an hour. The equaliser may have taken us a bit out of the way.

"The draw is well deserved. We have seen the class of Chelsea, but also our aggressiveness and passion. That makes me really proud today."

Frankfurt were also without the injured Sebastien Haller, who makes up the third part of their fearsome attacking triumvirate.

The French striker has hit 19 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions this season, while Rebic has 10 goals and six assists from 34 games.

Jovic's numbers are even more impressive, however, with the Serbian centre-forward recording 26 goals and seven assists, and is the 's joint-second top scorer behind Robert Lewandowski.