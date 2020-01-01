African All Stars

'Eid Mubarak' - African stars celebrate end of Ramadan

Muslims around the world are in celebratory mood to mark the end of the month-long fasting

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala and Schalke 04's Amine Harit are among the African players who have taken to social media to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The festivity concludes the end of the holy month of Ramadan and Muslims celebrate with their family and loved ones.

In marking the holiday, numerous African stars wished their followers on social media 'Eid Mubarak' and also shared a word of prayer for them.

    Eid Mubarak ❤️🙏

    Eid Mubarak ❤️🤲🏾 #EidMubarak

    "May Allah make your days happier, and may God accept your obedience and gather us for the good, Happy Eid Al-Fitr," Ennesyri wrote.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    🙏❤️

    ☝🏿🙏🏿

    دعونا نقول الحمد لله 🕌🕋📿🙏🏾 #ramadanmubarak

    EID MUBARAK

    🤲🏽 Eid Mubarak

    Eid Mubarak to you all enjoy this day with your family 🤲🏼❤️

    Eid Mubarak brothers and sister’s ✨🕋🤲🏽

