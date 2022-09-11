Ehizibue set for Udinese bench against Sassuolo but Sottil insists 'his time will come'

The Super Eagle invitee has so far played just 15 minutes for the Italian outfit since joining from Cologne

Udinese coach Andrea Sottil has given Nigeria international Kingsley Ehizibue no guarantees that he will be in the first XI away at Sassuolo in a Serie A match but hinted he will soon be considered for a start.

The defender joined the Italian outfit from German top-tier side FC Cologne a couple of weeks ago on a free transfer after serving the Bundesliga charges for three years.

However, he has not had the privilege of starting a game for his new team, making just two cameo appearances from the bench against Fiorentina and Roma. In total, he has played just 15 minutes for the Little Zebras.

In a pre-match interview, Scottil has lauded the West African and went on to explain why he was signed.

"We will see the solutions match after match. Ehizibue is growing, adapting very well," the coach said as quoted by Sos Fanta

"He is a very physical player who is quickly understanding our concepts. He has already shown his qualities in the game, his determination, and the balls that he can put in the middle.

"He was bought on purpose for his characteristics and his time will surely come."

In the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign, the versatile defender played 16 top-tier matches for Cologne and went on to create one assist. In the three years at the German side, the Super Eagle played 69 league matches, scoring once and providing three assists in the process.

Udinese might climb to the third position if they manage to defeat their Sunday hosts at Mapei Stadium. They are currently placed fifth on the log with 10 points from the five matches they have played. They defeated AS Roma 4-0 in their last outing.

Sassuolo are targeting maximum points to move to the top half of the table. They have managed to collect just six points from their opening five games after getting just one win, three draws and a loss.