Egypt upbeat on U20 Afcon qualifiers despite Covid-19 setback, says Walid Maher

The Young Pharaohs have not considered returning home despite forfeiting their first game to Libya without kicking a ball

are still confident they can participate in the North African Championship even in the wake of their coronavirus setback, according to media coordinator Walid Maher.

17 members of the Young Pharaohs including coach Rabie Yassin had returned positive Covid-19 tests a day before their first game against Libya.

Nonetheless, the Egyptian Football Association rejected the result and managed to secure another round of tests on Monday evening after meeting with the Tunisian football authorities.

A second test saw the trio of Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Shehata and Mahmoud Saber Abdel Moneim return negative, yet, they forfeited their first game against the Junior Mediterranean Knights for falling a man short of the required number of players to start a match.

Even at this impediment, the North Africans will keep pushing in their quest to qualify for the 2021 U20 .

“The news of withdrawing from the Libya match and preparing a plane to return to Cairo was a shock to the players. But the video they filmed left a positive impact on the officials, and we hope that the situation will change within the next few hours,” Maher told 9090 radio station per Kingfut.

“We have not made a final decision, and the situation is still pending.

“We went to the stadium and tried to play the match with 14 players hoping to influence their decision by emphasizing on the spirit of the law. But Caf didn’t budge, and the rules and regulations were applied.

“The technical staff decided to summon two players from Cairo, and they are expected to arrive in tomorrow. We hope that two or three players will recover after the new swab test today ahead of the second game against Tunisia on Friday.”

sit at the base of the log, while Tunisia and sit second and third respectively with equal points after their 1-1 draw.

Coach Yassin’s boys must now play all their remaining games to ensure their qualification for the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations billed for Mauritania. There, Africa’s four representatives for the Fifa World Cup, slated for Indonesia, would be determined.