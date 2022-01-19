'Eguavoen deserves all the accolades' - Twitter reacts to Nigeria's winning streak at Afcon 2021
By Taiye Taiwo
Football enthusiasts have applauded Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen for his team's perfect run at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after their 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.
Wednesday’s result at the Roumde Adjia Stadium made it three wins out of three games that made the Super Eagles advance into the knockout stage as Group D leaders.
Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong found the back of the net in the second half to see Nigeria past their West African rivals.
Meanwhile, fans expressed their satisfaction with Eguavoen after he made eight changes to his starting XI and still grabbed three points against Guinea-Bissau.
The last time Nigeria won all three games in the group stage at Afcon was in 2006 under the guidance of the 56-year-old coach.