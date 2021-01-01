Edouard Mendy: Chelsea & Senegal star’s rise to the top

There’s reason for optimism that the towering goalkeeper can help the Blues overcome their recent difficulties

Edouard Mendy may have taken naturally to the Premier League upon his arrival in the top flight with Chelsea, but the Senegal number one hasn’t always had things so easy during his road to the top.

However, time and time again, whenever the towering goalkeeper has faced obstacles, he has bounced back stronger and proved that he is the real deal.

New Blues boss Thomas Tuchel will surely be counting on the keeper to demonstrate the same qualities of resiliency and tenacity that he has exhibited earlier in his career as the incoming German coach looks to restore Chelsea to the pinnacle of the English game.

Mendy was raised in France, the son of immigrant parents from Senegal and Guinea-Bissau, and even during those formative years, he idolised goalkeeping greats such as Manuel Neuer and Gianluigi Buffon.

He joined the iconic Le Havre academy as a youngster, and it appeared as though he was already on track to fulfil his destiny and follow in the footsteps of his heroes.

However, things did not go to plan, and Mendy was forced to take a detour on his route to the top.

After struggling to break into the first team and falling behind Zacharie Boucher in the pecking order, Mendy was released—it was a devastating early setback for the youngster.

Demonstrating the humility and the courage that would serve him well later in his career, he took a step back to take a step forward and refused to allow the rejection to deter him from his long-term ambition.

He spent five years at local amateur side CS Municipaux Le Havre, and while he won the Normandy Cup during his time with the minnows, it must have been concerning for the youngster—then in his late teens—to have been treading water outside the professional ranks.

Indeed, while the world’s greatest stoppers are typically receiving tutelage and mentorship from the greatest goalkeeping coaches in the world during these formative years, Mendy was struggling to see a route out of the amateur game.

“When one remains unemployed for a year, even with the best in the world, doubt sets in,” Mendy told journalists. “We think a lot; we try to weigh the pros and cons, to ask ourselves what the best solution is.”

Ultimately, he got his opportunity thanks to AS Cherbourg, where president Gerard Gohel took a punt on the teenager’s raw potential.

While Gohel was impressed with Mendy’s desire and commitment to unseat the club’s incumbent Number One, he also praised the West African’s character.

“Everyone had noticed his qualities,” Gohel told Goal , “his positive attitude with his teammates and the club. We saw his kindness.”

Despite Cherbourg’s relegation to the fourth-tier, Mendy remained at the club before departing in 2014—he initially thought he was about to sign for an English third-tier side, but the move fell through and the keeper was left without a job.

At his lowest ebb, he registered with Pole Emploi—the French service for unemployed people—and even considered giving up on trying to make a career of his passion.

At 22, certainly, he wasn’t making the impact he’d hoped or expected to make.

“I did genuinely have doubts about whether I would continue,” he later reflected.

"I was going to be the father of a family and real questions arose [about my future in the game],” he continued. “This is where my entourage played a major role.

“If I had been badly surrounded [by people], I would surely have stopped football. I cannot thank my family enough, my cousins,” Mendy concluded. “All the people who didn’t give up on me."

However, Mendy didn’t give up, and a recommendation from a friend led to him being picked up by French giants Olympique de Marseille as their fourth-choice stopper.

From this point, Mendy finally appeared to have got his career on the right track, although he will doubtless be stronger for having taken such an arduous route to the Premier League ranks.

He subsequently moved to Stade de Reims, with whom he was promoted to Ligue 1 in 2018.

Testing himself in the top flight, he excelled as Reims beat the drop in style, with only two Ligue 1 stoppers keeping more clean sheets than Mendy during the 2018-19 season.

After moving to Stade Rennais, he established himself—again—among the division’s finest keepers, helping them secure unlikely Champions League qualification last term.

After only a season at Roazhon Park, he was snapped up by Chelsea, with the Blues parting with £22 million to sign a player who had cost Rennes only €4 million 13 months beforehand.

While his Chelsea career started brightly—he became their first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in his first three league outings since Petr Cech—Mendy has again encountered adversity with the Blues’ recent slump.

However, as he has demonstrated repeatedly during his career, expect the Senegal stopper to bounce back—stronger than before, and destined for success.