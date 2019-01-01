Ederson backs Man City to achieve quadruple dream

The Brazil international has his eyes set on a clean sweep of trophies this term and is confident his side can achieve their goal

goalkeeper Ederson is confident of achieving his dream of winning a quadruple of trophies this season.

Pep Guardiola's team have already won the this term and are challenging for a second consecutive title, while they are also in the quarter-finals of the , in which they will face , as well as the semi-finals of the , where await them.

City climbed back to the top of the Premier League on Saturday when they beat 2-0, putting them a point above , who host Spurs on Sunday.

While coach Guardiola has discouraged talk of City claiming all four trophies this term, goalkeeper Ederson dares to dream.

"I think it is a possible dream as a final goal," he said of a potential quadruple Sky Sports. "Personally, it would be a dream for me and I think we can achieve it, obviously knowing that it is going to be extremely difficult and complicated.

"But the team is in good shape and as long as we focus on every game, I think we will have the chance to do it."

City have just seven games left to play in the Premier League and the title race looks set to go down to the final weeks, with Liverpool hoping to relinquish the reigning champions of their crown.

"It is the most difficult month of the season and most crucial as well. We have a lot of important games ahead but I think the team is ready.

"The international break has been very good for the team to recover some players, so we are ready and focused on what we have ahead."

He added: "We know what we have to do and we need to win every single game from now until the end if we want to achieve our goals.

"We need to win no matter what, if we play before or after them.

"Any of the teams can't afford to drop points at this point of the season so I think both teams feel the pressure no matter if we play before or after."

City crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage last term after losing 5-1 to finalists Liverpool.

And Ederson has urged his team-mates to learn from last year's mistakes and book their place in the last four.

"We know that in the Champions League and the knockout competitions, you can't make any mistakes," he said. "In the first game against Liverpool, we made some and it cost us the tie.

"But now I think we are more experienced, we are more mature and we know that we can't afford to make any mistakes in those crucial games.

Article continues below

"I think [the Champions League] is a dream we can achieve. Obviously there are some big teams that have been knocked out, but that means the teams in their place were better than them.

"It is a goal for us to win the competition but first we need to go through in the next round - the quarter-finals, reach the final and hopefully win the title.

"But again, we are aware how difficult it is going to be. The team is ready and obviously we will be very happy if we manage to win the competition."