Ecuele-Manga scores first goal of the season as Dijon demolish Nimes

The Gabon international got off the mark to help his side secure a comfortable victory against the Crocodiles

Bruno Ecuele-Manga scored his first goal of the season as Dijon pommelled Nimes 5-0 in Sunday’s French Cup game.

The Gabon international made his 23rd appearance since teaming up with the ‎Stade Gaston Gerard outfit last summer from Cardiff City and made a key impact.

The 31-year-old registered his name on the scoresheet and also put in a solid defensive display to ensure the Mustards kept a clean sheet and advance into the next round of the competition.

Besides the strike from the defender, Stephy Mavididi scored twice while Jhonder Cadiz and Mounir Chouiar found the back of the net.

Ecuele-Manga will hope to continue his impressive performance when 16th-placed Dijon square off against Montpellier in a Ligue 1 game on January 25.

