Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace have signed the right player – Hodgson

The Eagles boss is delighted with the acquisition of the Anglo-Nigerian and has no doubt he will add significant value to his side

manager Roy Hodgson believes the club has signed the right player in Eberechi Eze ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Selhurst Park outfit secured the signature of the midfielder in August after reaching an agreement with Queens Park .

The Anglo-Nigerian starred for during his time at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and last season he featured consistently as they finished 13th in the Championship.

The 22-year-old’s form generated interest from a number of Premier League clubs before settling for the Eagles, signing a five-year deal worth £17 million.

"Eberechi Eze is a very good signing who will be with us for a number of years,” Hodgson told the club website.

“Eberechi has the ability and personality. I have no fears about him stepping up. We’re convinced we’ve signed the right player, the right player in terms of his ability and his character."

Crystal Palace will open their 2020-21 Premier League campaign against on Saturday and Hodgson has revealed the midfielder is not fully fit for the match.

"[Eze] trained with us. He is available for selection in theory. He had an injury and only played 45 minutes [vs Charlton Athletic],” he continued.

“He’s physically fit but he’s not match-fit because he hasn’t played many games. He's got a week’s training behind him. In terms of match minutes, he’s low this year.”

Eze will be expected to form a productive partnership with international Wilfried Zaha and forward Jordan Ayew in Palace's attack.

The young attacking midfielder spent four years with Queens Park Rangers, having arrived in the side in 2016 from .

Eze has featured for U20 and U21 teams but he is still eligible to play for the national team if he chooses.

The 22-year-old, who has been a target for the Super Eagles, has previously revealed he is yet to decide on his international future.