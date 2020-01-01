Nita Ambani: Inclusion of East Bengal & Mohun Bagan throws up limitless possibilities for ISL and Indian football

The FSDL supremo hailed the inlcusion of both the Kolkata giants into ISL...

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani welcomed the inclusion of into the (ISL) on Sunday.

The Red and Golds join their arch rivals , who merged with , in the country's top division. Ambani felt that the entry of both the Kolkata giants in the ISL is a monumental development for the Indian football ecosystem at large.

“It is such a happy and proud moment for ISL as we welcome East Bengal FC and their millions of fans into the League. The inclusion of both legacy clubs, i.e. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) opens limitless possibilities for Indian football, especially for talent development in the state," she said.

The development comes after Kolkata-based cement giants, Shree Cement Limited, acquired majority stakes in East Bengal to form 'Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation' which had picked up the bid process to enter ISL.

East Bengal will now become the 11th team to participate in the ISL which started off as an eight-team competition back in 2014. and joined in 2017 to take the tally up to 10.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, merged with ISL champions ATK. This also means the intense rivalry of the Kolkata derby will now feature in the ISL.

Mrs. Ambani felt that West Bengal, a football-mad state, is set to benefit from this development.

"West Bengal has made an immense contribution to the growth of the beautiful game in . ISL’s growing footprint in the state and across , is yet another step towards our mission of building a competitive and robust football ecosystem in the country,” she added.