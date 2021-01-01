'Bright is playing an exhibiton match' - Shyam Thapa slams East Bengal's foreign players after Kolkata derby defeat

The former India international forward has criticised the likes of Danny Fox and Bright Enobakhare...

Former India international Shyam Thapa has criticised the foreign players at East Bengal following the Red and Golds ' 1-3 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby on Friday.

Fijian striker Roy Krishna grabbed a goal and two assists as Mariners completed a double over their arch-rivals this season in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Thapa, who has played as a striker for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan during his playing days, slammed the displays of defender Danny Fox and forward Bright Enobakhare and suggested that they should take notes from their opponents' performances.

"I never expected East Bengal to play so poorly in the derby. They should change Danny Fox, he is too old to play in ISL. It seems that Bright is playing an exhibition match. He doesn't think that he is playing a competitive match. Dribbling is not football. You should understand when to release the ball. He does not have a match-temperament. That's why he is playing in India even with so much quality. He should learn to play for the team.

"I don't know what the coach is saying to him. He always wants to score by beating three defenders and if possible the goalkeeper as well. Is that the attitude of a striker? I appreciate his quality but he doesn't know when to release the ball. "

"Roy Krishna is the real striker. He is a genuine hero. He scored a classic striker's goal and assisted two. You learn from Krishna. Bright's attributes are not helping the team.

Thapa also added that East Bengal's Indian coach Renedy Singh should have done a better job of making the foreigners understand the importance of one of the oldest derbies in the world.

"Danny Fox is so experienced and yet he is trying to play short when Bagan is pressing so effectively. Just clear the lines when you are being closed down quickly. Subrata should also have cleared the ball long.

"Renedy should make foreigners understand the importance of a derby. He has played so many derbies himself, he should make them understand how important a derby is. If they were playing in Kolkata, the crowd would not have spared them. Conceding three goals in a derby is too much. 3-1 is a poor result.

"Look at (Jacques) Maghoma, he is now tired and looks out of colour for the past three-four matches. Steinmann also is a shadow of his former self," he said.

East Bengal's rivals Bagan received praise from the former East Bengal striker and he opined that the Mariners deserve to be the league leaders this season.

"Mohun Bagan are playing very good. They deserve to be at the top spot. Antonio Habas understands the emotion and passion of the Kolkata crowd. He understands the importance of the match."

