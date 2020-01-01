East Bengal’s Alejandro Menendez - Gokulam Kerala are a strong side

East Bengal boss Alejandro Menendez eyeing three points against ‘strong’ Gokulam side…

After a frustrating defeat at the hands of , will hope to get back to winning ways when they take FC on Wednesday at home.

The defeat against Churchill Brothers has demoted East Bengal from the top of the table to the fifth position. Thus, Alejandro Menedez’s side will hope to climb up the table again with three points against the Kerala club.

Ahead of the match, Menendez suggested that it will be tough fixture between two evenly poised teams and the Red and Golds are eyeing full three points from the match.

“This is a very even game. It will be a very tough game. We need to do well in order to win tomorrow. Gokulam Kerala are a strong team with a good squad. But we are good too. The game will be tough.”

East Bengal roped in Abhash Thapa from Hyderabad FC on loan in the January transfer window and the Spanish coach is looking forward to utilising the versatility of the young player.

“Yes, he (Abhash Thapa) is a player who can play both as left winger and left full-back. He is a good player and he will help us improve our squad.”

Scoring goals has been a major concern for the Kolkata club this season as they have managed to score just eight goals in five matches. But the Spanish boss suggested that he is happy that his team is constantly creating chances.

“I think this is something which happens in football. What concerns me is to create chances. If you watch vs . Tottenham created chances but Liverpool scored the goal. I am focusing on creating chances if you create chances the goals will come.”