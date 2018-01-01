'Early Christmas' - Alex Iwobi reacts to Arsenal's win over Burnley

The Nigeria international scored his second goal of the season as the Gunners returned to winning ways

Christmas came 'early' for Arsenal and Alex Iwobi following their impressive 3-1 victory over Burnley.

The Gunners responded to their recent poor results in the most clinical fashion - with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the returning Mesut Ozil at the centre of the action - to see off Sean Dyche's men at the Emirates.

After their 22-game winning run was snapped by Southampton last Sunday, the Gunners' woes were compounded with a midweek League Cup loss to archrivals Tottenham Hotspur.

On Saturday, Aubameyang's brace inspired Unai Emery's side to a 3-1 win, with substitute Iwobi beating the offside trap to add the third in stoppage time.

The Nigeria international took to the social media to react to the victory, captioning celebratory scenes with Ozil: 'Early Christmas'

Despite the win, Arsenal will spend Christmas outside the top four in fifth position, though they are levelled on points with fourth-placed Chelsea after Maurizio Sarri's side were beaten at home by Leicester City.

The Gunners finish 2018 with Boxing Day tie against Brighton and Hove Albion and a visit to Anfield to take on table-toppers Liverpool.