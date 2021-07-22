Dybala's agent to meet with Juve officials for fresh contract extension talks

The Argentine has just entered the final year of his current deal, but the Italian giants are eager to tie him down to fresh terms

Paulo Dybala's agent Jorge Antun is set to meet with Juventus officials for fresh contract extension talks, Goal can confirm.

Dybala has spent the last six years on Juve's books, having been snapped up from Palermo for €32 million (£27m/$38m) back in 2015.

The Argentine has emerged as one of the top forwards of his generation at the Allianz Stadium, but has now reached the final year of his current contract and has a big decision to make regarding his future.

Dybala's contract situation

Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli revealed that the club had offered Dybala a lucrative new deal last December that would have "put him among the top 20 best-paid players in Europe".

Talks between the two parties continued into the new year but a final agreement was never reached, leading to speculation over a potential summer transfer for the 27-year-old.

A number of top clubs have been linked with Dybala, who will leave Turin for nothing in 2022 as it stands, but Goal understands that the Italian giants are still eager to keep him on their books for the long term.

What's next?

Juventus have already contacted Dybala's representatives to reopen negotiations, and his agent will arrive in Turin at the start of next week to discuss the finer details of the potential renewal in person.

Goal can confirm that Atun will sit down with Bianconeri officials with the aim of reaching a definitive agreement that ensures the Argentina international will have a key role in returning manager Massimiliano Allegri's squad next season and beyond.

What has Dybala achieved at Juve?

Dybala has appeared in 254 games across all competitions for Juve to date, winning 12 trophies along the way, including five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia crowns.

The former Palermo starlet has also earned a Champions League runners' up medal, and has 100 goals and 41 assists to his name.

