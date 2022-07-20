Dybala signs for Roma on free transfer as ex-Juventus star links up with Mourinho

Inter and Milan wanted him, and Premier League clubs were linked, but the Argentine is heading to the eternal city

Paulo Dybala has signed for Roma on a free transfer, with the Argentina forward opting to link up with Jose Mourinho at Stadio Olimpico after months of speculation over his future.

Dybala's seven-year career at Juventus ended upon the expiration of his contract in June, but he will now remain in Italy with the Giallorossi.

Roma supporters will hope that Dybala can take Mourinho's side to the next level in 2022-23, with the Portuguese manager eager to take the club back into the Champions League after last season's Europa Conference League success.

🆕 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 | Paulo Dybala



The club is delighted to confirm the signing of the world-renowned forward!



We also hope this video can help continue to raise awareness in the search for missing children all around the globe.

#ASRoma

What is Dybala's salary and contract length at Roma?

Dybala has agreed a three-year contract at Stadio Olimpico which ensures that he will remain a Roma player through to the summer of 2025. He is set to earn around €6 million-per-year (£5.1m/$6m) in salary.

Which squad number will Dybala wear at Roma?

Dybala will wear No.21 at Roma, the same digit he had at Juventus. He was offered the No.10, but refused it out of respect to club legend Francesco Totti.

Fellow new Roma signing Nemanja Matic had taken No.21 for the upcoming season, but will now switch to No.8 instead.

Who did Roma beat to sign Dybala?

A whole host of top clubs were linked with Dybala earlier in the year, including Premier League quartet Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Milan and Bayern Munich had also been linked with the 28-year-old, but Mourinho managed to convince him that Roma was the best place for him to continue his career.

The Giallorossi boss reportedly played a key role in brokering the deal for Dybala, who will be expected to hit the ground running for his new club when they open their 2022-23 campaign against Salernitana on August 14.

Who else will Roma sign this summer?

Dybala has followed Mile Svilar, Nemanja Matic and Zeki Celik as Roma's fourth summer signing, while the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alessandro Florenzi and Cengiz Under have all left the club.

Mourinho has admitted that further investment will be needed for his side to break into the Serie A top four and compete for the Europa League, with Dybala unlikely to be the last man through the Stadio Olimpico doors.

It has been reported that the Roma boss is prioritising a new winger, and while Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes and Sassuolo‘s Domenico Berardi have both been linked, GOAL understands that Mourinho has first instructed club officials to look into a possible deal for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Roma are also said to be chasing the signature of Spanish playmaker Isco, who left Real Madrid last month, but are facing competition from Sevilla.