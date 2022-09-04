Duranville next to Lukaku in Anderlecht’s Jupiler Pro League ranks

The teenager’s effort against OH Leuven saw him become the second youngest Purple & White player to find the net in the competition

At the age of 16 years and 122 days, Julien Duranville is the second teenager after Romelu Lukaku to score a goal for Anderlecht in a Belgian elite division encounter.

The DR Congo and Cote d’Ivoire prospect capped an impressive afternoon to help Felice Mazzu’s men secure a 2-2 draw versus Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Sunday.

Duranville replaced Michael Murillo in the 65th minute and six minutes later, he beat goalkeeper Valentin Cojocaru having been set up by Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru.

In the process, he becomes the club’s second youngest goal scorer in the tournament after the Belgian striker.

Lukaku achieved his feat against SV Zulte Waregem on August 22, 2009, when he was 16 years and 101 days old.

In the encounter that produced four goals at Lotto Park, OH Leuven took a 19th-minute lead through Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson who was assisted by Jordan forward Musa Al-Taamari.

Three minutes after Duranville had levelled matters, Al-Taamari restored the lead for Marc Brys’ men.

And with five minutes left on the clock, Fabio Silva ensured the teams shared the points after a cool finish that Cojocaru could not stop.

Nigerian midfielder Ishaq Abdulrazak was introduced for Guinea international Amadou Diawara in the 78th minute with Morocco prospect Anouar Ait El Hadj making way for Ashimeru four minutes before the hour mark.

This result ensures that Anderlecht remains sixth on the log having accrued 10 points from seven matches while their opponents moved to fourth with three points more.

The Purple and White take on Westerlo next, but they will first try Silkeborg for size in a Uefa Europa Conference League encounter.

After seven years in Anderlecht’s academy, Duranville was handed his first professional contract in 2021. He made his senior debut on May 22, 2022, in a 1–1 Belgian First Division A draw against Club Brugge.

On the international scene, he represents Belgium at U16 level with 16 caps and two goals to his credit. Born to an Ivorian father and Congolese mother, the 16-year-old remains eligible for the Elephants or the Leopards at senior level.