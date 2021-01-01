Dube: Zimbabwe attacker ready to play again for Azam FC after returning from injury

The Ice-cream Makers are keen on challenging Simba SC and Yanga SC for the league title this season

Azam FC have received a major boost ahead of their Tanzania Mainland League assignment against Mtibwa Sugar following the return of Zimbabwe attacker Prince Dube from injury.

The forward, who has been the key player for the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ in this campaign, suffered a thigh injury during their league match against Mwadui FC on March 6 and was substituted in the 25th minute in the game that eventually ended 0-0.

He went on to miss the 3-0 win over debutants Ihefu FC as well as the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where the Warriors sealed a place in the finals in Cameroon. However, the Chamazi-based charges have confirmed the player is training and ready for their next assignment.

"After being out for about two weeks nursing a muscle injury on his left thigh, Prince Dube has finally returned to training this week in preparation for competitive games," the club confirmed on Thursday.

It is a relief for coach George Lwandamina who is hoping to have all his key players available as he targets to challenge Yanga SC and Simba SC for the league title.

The 2014 champions have now lost Dube to injury twice this season; the first one came at the end of the first round of the league when he injured his left arm during their match against rivals Yanga.

The injury forced Azam to seek further treatment outside Tanzania with the striker travelling to South Africa and he underwent successful surgery in Cape Town to fix a broken ulnar bone on his left forearm.

The injury forced the player to stay out of action for six weeks and at that time, he had already managed to score six goals in the league.

Azam are currently placed third on the table with 44 points from 24 matches, six points adrift of table-toppers Young Africans, who have 50 points while champions Simba are second on 45 points but they have played four fewer matches.

Timu ya Wananchi have played 23 matches whereby they have won 14, drawn eight and lost one. Reigning champions Mnyama have played 20 and have managed 14 wins as well as four draws and two losses.