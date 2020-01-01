Dube: My target is to help Azam FC clinch titles and not win Golden Boot

The Zimbabwean striker reveals how he wants his goals to help the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ win trophies this season

Azam FC striker Prince Dube has revealed his main target for the season is to help the club to win major silverware.

The Zimbabwean striker is currently topping the goal scoring chart in the Mainland after notching five goals and is followed closely by Simba SC Meddie Kagere, who has four to his credit.

Kagere has been the man dominating the scorers' chart as he has won two Golden Boot titles since he joined the Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in 2018.

Kagere scored 23 goals to win the gong in the 2018-19 season and won it again last season after he managed to score 22 goals.

Dube has, however, said despite his five goals so far this campaign, his target is not on the Golden Boot but rather to help Azam win a major title this campaign.

“On the claims, I want to win the Golden Boot, I want to say that it is not in my mind, I don’t think I have ever thought about it, my main intentions now is to help Azam achieve the targets set for the season,” Dube is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I am scoring the goals to help the team, I am not thinking about anything else, I want to score as many goals as I can so that the team can achieve what they want to achieve.

“I am not looking at the goals I score, I am looking at what the goals will help with the team at the end of the season, but if the goals come with the Golden Boot then that is fine, I don’t have a problem, but it is not my primary target for now.”

The Chamazi-based club, who last won the league title in 2014, have made a good start to the 2020-21 campaign, winning their opening five matches to sit at the top of the table on 15 points.

In fact, Azam only conceded their first goals this season when they beat the stubborn Kagera Sugar 4-2 in their last match before the international break.

They will resume their hunt for more points when they take on Mwadui FC in their next league assignment.