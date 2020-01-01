Dube: I will help Azam FC end drought for titles in new season

The new signing promises to step up for the ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ and help them win silverware in the coming campaign

New Azam FC signing Prince Dube has revealed his expectations after signing for the club on Monday.

The Zimbabwean international penned a two-year contract with the former league and champions in a deal that is understood to have fetched his former side Highlanders FC of Zimbabwe $50,000.

Dube, who made the transfer with four months still remaining on his contract, has now revealed the reason he opted to sign for the Chamazi-based club ahead of the new 2020-21 campaign.

“I am very happy I just signed for Azam, I have come here to help the team to compete for trophies and also use every chance I get to score goals,” Dube told reporters after signing.

On whether he knew anything about the Tanzanian league, Dube said: “I did know a few things because my brother came here some years back and he had some good knowledge about it, he told me how big the league is and I know what to expect.”

On what the fans should expect from him, Dube said: “I just want to do good things for the team, I want to score goals and make sure they do well, we are a big team and we must fight for titles.

“I am ready to take up the new challenge because Azam is a big team and as a team, we have to fight for it and be ready to give the fans what they want, to win the title and come to the end of the season, we should be leading, smiling all the way.”

Dube has linked up with fellow Zimbabwean internationals Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere. Dube and Kangwa featured for Highlanders before the former made the move to join the ‘Ice-Cream Makers’.

Dube is also the Young Warriors captain and his move to Azam is expected to hand him more experience in a foreign league after their previous struggles in .

The youngster left Bosso, as Highlanders are nicknamed, in 2017 for SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League of South Africa but he did not manage to break into the first team.

He was loaned to Black for a season but still battled for regular game time. Dube became Zimbabwe’s 2019 Soccer Star of the Year second runners-up after he regained form at the 2006 league champions.

The forward made his national team debut on March 26, 2017, when Zimbabwe played to a 0-0 draw against neighbours Zambia. Since then, he has played in nine matches and has scored six goals.

Article continues below

Azam have been busy in the transfer market and have already signed Emmanuel Charles, former keeper David Kissu Mapigano, Awesu Awesu, Ally Niyonzima, Ismail Aziz and Ayoub Lyanga.

Salum ‘Sure Boy’ Abubakar committed his future to the club for one more year despite intense interest from rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Azam will be keen to strengthen their side after a disappointing 2019/20 season where they failed to retain the FA Cup title which Simba SC eventually won.