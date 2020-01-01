Dube: Azam FC forward set to leave for South Africa for ulnar treatment

The Zimbabwean has been in fine form for the Ice-cream Makers this season and he has scored six goals in the process

Azam FC forward Prince Dube is set to leave for to be treated after breaking his ulnar at home to Yanga SC.

The Zimbabwean was injured after just a quarter an hour on his left hand in the match they eventually lost by a solitary goal. The 23-year-old, who has been in fine form this season, has managed to score six goals and is among the top scorers in the charts.

"Our striker Prince Dube, who was injured in our game against Yanga on Wednesday, November 25, will be taken to South Africa for treatment," Azam FC confirmed on Thursday.

"Dube, who is a Zimbabwe citizen, was injured in the 15th minute after hurting his left hand's ulnar [a nerve transmitting electrical signals to muscles especially in the forearm and hand].

"The Chamazi-based side has now revealed more details and wished the player a quick recovery.

"[Dube] will leave for South Africa on Sunday, November 29 via the Airways," the Ice-cream Makers continued.

"He will be treated at the Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town where he will be treated by a specialist Robert Nicholas. Azam have been using this hospital to treat the players since 2011.

"As a club, we wish Dube a quick recovery."

On Wednesday, the team was relegated from the top position after falling 1-0 to Timu ya Wananchi at Azam Complex.

After a goalless first half of an end to end showdown at Chamazi, Kaseke broke the deadlock when he managed to beat Azam’s David Mapigano in the 49th minute for Yanga’s opener.

Yanga have proven to be top title challengers this season as they look a renewed side in the hunt for a 28th crown. They drew 1-1 against archrivals Simba SC in November, a side that Azam are yet to meet this season.

Timu ya Wananchi are also the only side yet to lose a game in the campaign so far as Azam have recorded a second loss. The other team is Wekundu wa Msimbazi who will be in Caf action on November 29 against Plateau United of .