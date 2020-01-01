Dube: Azam FC forward ruled out for four weeks after successful surgery

The Chamazi-based giants confirm Zimbabwean striker will be out for the next four weeks after a successful operation

Azam FC have confirmed their striker Prince Dube will stay out of action for the next four weeks after undergoing successful surgery in .

The Zimbabwean star injured his ulnar of the left hand during their Mainland defeat to Young Africans (Yanga SC) after just a quarter of an hour of the derby played at Chamazi Stadium seven days ago.

The 23-year-old, who has been in fine form this season, had managed to score six goals and is among the top scorers in the top flight.

More teams

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have now confirmed the striker went through a successful operation to repair the hand on Thursday and that doctors have advised he will stay out for four weeks to recover.

“Our striker, Prince Dube, on [Thursday], had a successful surgery, to support his left hand which was injured on November 25, 2020, during the league match against Yanga at Chamazi Complex,” Azam wrote on their social media pages.

“Dube is expected to be outside the stadium for four weeks nursing his injury.”

The absence of Dube will surely be a huge blow to Azam, who are keen to wrestle the league title from Simba SC this campaign.

On Thursday, the club also confirmed the appointment of George Lwandamina as their new head coach, replacing Romanian Aristica Cioaba, who was fired after a string of poor results including the 1-0 defeat against Yanga.

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ have been under Vivier Bahati, who was serving on an interim basis and the 2014 champions are optimistic the arrival of the experienced Zambian will help the team perform well in the remainder of the season.

“We are happy to unveil Zambian George Lwandamina as our new coach on a one-year contract,” the club announced on Thursday night.

Article continues below

“Lwandamina takes over from Romanian Aristica Cioaba who we parted with on mutual consent a week ago.

“We are confident that Lwandamina will help the team continue developing to perform better in our bid to challenge for the league title this season. He has an outstanding record and is conversant with Tanzanian football.”

Lwandamina is making a comeback to , having coached Yanga in the same league.