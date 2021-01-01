Dube and Raphael on target as Azam FC seal double over Kagera Sugar

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ snatched a vital victory away from home as they continue to put pressure on the leading pack in the top-tier

Azam FC completed a double over Kagera Sugar after they registered a 2-1 win in a Mainland Premier League match played on Wednesday.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ went into the match seeking maximum points so as to put pressure on table-toppers Yanga SC and second-placed Simba SC, and they did it in style as they scored two first-half goals to seal the victory.

Bryson Raphael scored their opener in the 21st minute after his long-range effort found the back of the net before Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube made it 2-0, after latching onto a cross from Mudathir Yahya in the 28th minute.

The Sugar Millers, under the tutelage of coach Mecky Mexime, then pulled one back through Simon Mwalyanzi, who stepped up to convert from the penalty spot, sending keeper Mathias Kigonya the wrong way.

After the half-time break, both teams resorted to playing a more defensive game with neither of them threatening to get a goal, but it was Azam who suffered a blow after their star player Abdallah Kheri suffered an injury in the 48th minute and was replaced by Daniel Amoah.

The win was sweet for Azam, who had beaten the same team 4-2 in the first round fixture and have now reached 40 points, five fewer than Simba, who have 45, while Yanga are top on 49 points.

In other matches played on Wednesday, Dodoma Jiji scored a goal in each half to sink Ruvu Shooting 2-0, Namungo FC won 1-0 against Mwadui FC, while Gwambina FC pulled off a late comeback to beat Ihefu FC 2-1.

On Thursday, Yanga will travel to face Coastal Union seeking to get a win and stretch their lead at the summit. Yanga are also the only unbeaten side in the league and will be keen to keep the run going.

The Jangwani giants will welcome back striker Yacouba Songne, who has recovered from injury, and according to coach Cedric Kaze, the Burkina Faso star is likely to start in the game.

“Yacouba [Songne] and his condition are good so his return to the field increases the depth of the squad and that is a good thing for the team and he is looking good to start in the game,” Kaze told reporters ahead of the game.

Songne was not in the squad that secured a 3-3 draw against Kagera Sugar and the 1-0 win over Mtibwa Sugar at Mkapa Stadium.