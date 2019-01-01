DSport likely to be the official broadcaster for I-League

DSport is likely to be the official broadcaster for 2019-20, Goal has learnt.

Although the broadcaster is willing to telecast only 75-80 matches, the organisers are hopeful that all 110 matches will be shown live on television.

The kick-off timings are slated to be 2 pm, 5 pm, and 7 pm.

"I-League could possibly see all their games broadcasted this season. We are just waiting to work on the final bits with the broadcaster before we announce it," said a member of the All Football Federation's (AIFF) League Committee present at the meeting to Goal.

It was previously touted that the former I-League champions will play their home matches from Assam due to the renovation work going on at the aforementioned stadium.

On Friday, it was confirmed by the AIFF that I-League will commence from November 30.

A maximum of three foreign players can be replaced by a club during the entire course of the league. A maximum of eight officials will be allowed to sit on the bench during a match.