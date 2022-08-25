Drogba proud to see Ivorian compatriot Bailly join former club Olympique de Marseille

The Cote d’Ivoire legend hailed the defender’s transfer to the French giants where he made his name before the big-money move to Chelsea

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has expressed his delight at seeing compatriot Eric Bailly sign for his former club Olympique de Marseille.

Bailly sealed a transfer to the French club on a one-year loan deal from Premier League outfit Manchester United with an obligation to buy for €6 million next summer if certain incentives are met.

The transfer ends years of speculation regarding the defender’s future after spending most of the last four seasons on the bench at Old Trafford, but Drogba could not hide his joy at seeing another Ivorian make the switch to the club that made him a star.

“Proud to see an Ivorian brother put on this jersey that is close to my heart @OM_Officiel. Welcome to Mars and good luck with this new challenge @ericbailly24,” Drogba said through a social media post.

Drogba played only one season at Marseille (2003-04) but his performance was enough to make him noticed around the world, managing 32 goals in 55 games, as he finished as the third highest scorer in Ligue 1 with 19 goals while helping the club reach the 2004 Uefa Cup (now Europa League) final.

The striker would become one of Jose Mourinho’s first signings at Chelsea when he joined the Blues in July 2004 for a club record £24 million, making him the most expensive Ivorian player in history.

Bailly, meanwhile, will hope to kick start his career in France following an injury-plagued spell in Manchester where he made 113 appearances, having joined in 2016 from Spanish La Liga side Villarreal.

He has won three trophies during his time at Old Trafford; the Carabao Cup, Europa League and a Community Shield.

"I'm happy and I can't wait to start this new adventure at the @OlympiquedeMarseille! A big season ahead,” Bailly said of his move to the Stade Velodrome.

The centre-back made only seven appearances for United last season, including three starts, having fallen down the pecking order with captain Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane preferred ahead of him with his constant injuries also not helping his case.

The signing of Argentine forward Lisandro Martinez this summer has made it even more difficult for Bailly to find a route back into the team.

Bailly will be hoping to make his Marseille debut in Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash away to Nice.