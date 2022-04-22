Drogba in the Hall of Fame: ‘Better then Henry’?

by Joel Omotto

African fans could not hide their joy after Chelsea legend Didier Drogba became the latest star to be inducted in the Premier League Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Drogba, alongside Manchester City legends Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany, Manchester United greats Paul Scholes and Peter Schmeichel as well as former Arsenal striker Ian Wright were the six new inductees in the Hall Fame, which recognises outstanding players who featured in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

The Ivorian striker, who scored 104 goals in 254 Premier League appearances while winning four English top flight titles, is the second Chelsea legend to be inducted after Frank Lampard, and the first African to earn the prestigious recognition to the delight of fans on the continent.

“Better than [Thierry] Henry, totally deserved,” said Made in Lagos, who feels Drogba is better than the Arsenal legend, who became the first Hall of Fame inductee alongside former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer.

“Every Arsenal fan's nightmare,” replied @EgyaAmakye, remembering Drogba’s heroics that saw him notch 13 goals in 15 games across all competitions against the Gunners in his nine-year spell at Chelsea.

Erigo Ifeanyi also remembers this: “The only player from Chelsea who loves to score against Arsenal week in, week out. Congratulations.”

“Some stat-obsessed kids won't realise just how good he was,” commented @Chrisstirland03.

@Theladsinblue is among those happy to see Drogba recognised.

He said: “Really good to see Drogba finally added to this Hall of Fame. If you know anything about football, you would realise this guy was a beast on the pitch.”

“Gave Africa a place in the Premier League. There were Africans in the league before him but until he came, Africans were not even valued,” replied @ghambukhan who thinks Drogba helped change the narrative about African players in the division.

“One of the best strikers in Africa. I like him, but I hate Chelsea,” was @iSLamElHaKy’s comment while @collinsenabu cannot get over how Drogba constantly punished his beloved Arsenal. “Tormented @Arsenal. Didn’t like this guy but he deserves to be #PLHallOfFame.”

“BIG MAN, BIG OCCASION, KING DD @didierdrogba,” said @Amakaokolidd of the striker, who had a knack for scoring in big games.

Hodko saw the fun in Drogba’s induction. “Peter Crouch has more goals than him in the Premier League, where’s his Hall of Fame?” he wondered.

Sixteen ex-players have now been inducted in the Hall of Fame, although hopes of an African double in the exclusive club fell through when another Ivorian and former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, who was among the nominees, missed out.