Dream start for McKinstry after Uganda triumph over Ethiopia

The friendly match was the 34-year old tactician's first match in charge since he was appointed in late September

New head coach Johnathan McKinstry registered his first win in charge of the side when he led the team to a 1-0 win over Ethiopia on Sunday.

McKinstry took charge of the team on a three-year deal and he had confidence-boosting start when the Cranes dispatched The Walias in a build-up match at the Bahir Dar Stadium.

Emmanuel Okwi scored the solitary goal in Bahir Dar but the Cranes were unfortunate to lose Patrick Henry Kaddu and winger Allan Kyambadde to injuries in the match.

The win follows a 1-1 draw they got against on September 8 in Nairobi.

Uganda are preparing for their 2021 qualifiers where they are paired in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Malawi and South Sudan.

South Sudan qualified to the group stage after seeing off Seychelles in a two-legged encounter which ended on Sunday.

As they seek another back-to-back Afcon qualification, the Cranes will play away to Burkina Faso and at home against Malawi in November.

McKinstry was appointed to succeed Sebastien Desabre who quit his position in the team after 2019 Afcon elimination in the Round of 16.

Abdalla Mubiru, who handled the team before the Northern Irish tactician arrived, was relegated to the assistant coach position.