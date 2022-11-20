Douglas Luiz & Alisha Lehmann split up following apparent spat over calendar

Aston Villa players Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann have reportedly split following a spat over the release of the latter's 2023 calendar.

WHAT HAPPENED? Villa stars Luiz and Lehmann are said to have ended their relationship. The two have been together for over a year, meeting at the Midlands-based club, and had built up a sizeable following on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lehmann is set to release a calendar for 2023, and The Sun is reporting that the two couldn't see eye-to-eye over its release. Luiz is back in Brazil as the Premier League is paused due to the World Cup, while Lehmann is staying with a teammate. The pair were picture together when Luiz signed a contract extension with Villa in October, and were becoming somewhat of a football power couple.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUIZ & LEHMANN? Luiz is not back in action until Boxing Day when Villa take on Liverpool. Lehmann, however, is due to play on Sunday in a WSL clash against Reading.