Nigeria fans must be patient with Aribo, Maja, Bonaventure and Okoye - Dosu Joseph

The newly-invited players will look to make their debut appearances for the Super Eagles against the Yellow and Blue

Dosu Joseph has called on fans not to judge Joe Aribo, Maduka Okoye, Josh Maja, and Dennis Okoye on their performances in the friendly on Tuesday.

The quartet are in line to make their international debut appearances when the three-time African champions take on Andriy Shevchenko’s men in Dnipro.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper and 1996 Olympic Gold medallist has called for patience with the newly invited players.

“It has become a norm in our football that when new players are invited to the Super Eagles, we always expect them to deliver as soon as possible,” Joseph said as reported by The Scottish Sun.

“I really don’t think that is very easy considering the fact that many of them may not really impress in their first game.

“These are things we have seen in the past and I think that has to change. I wouldn’t want Nigerians to judge some of the newly invited players such as Joe Aribo, Emil Maduka Okoye, Josh Maja, and Emmanuel Dennis by the Ukraine friendly.”

This will be the first meeting between Nigeria and the Ukraine national team.