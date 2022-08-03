Dortmund mock Formula 1 driver with tweet about TV broadcast plans in U.S.

The German side poked fun at Oscar Piastri with a post on Twitter on Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund have poked fun at Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri with a social media post about their upcoming Bundesliga match being broadcast on TV in the United States. The German club begin their league campaign with a home clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

That game is to be shown on ABC in the US and the Black and Yellow have shared the news with a tongue-in-cheek comment on Twitter referencing a recent viral - and unfortunate - post by Piastri.

What did Borussia Dortmund say?

A post on Twitter read: "We understand that, on Saturday, the Bundesliga has put out a press release that our match against Leverkusen will be aired live on ABC.

"This is correct and all fans in the US will be able to watch the match on cable, for free. We are excited to play football this year."

Why were Dortmund poking fun at Piastri?

A day before Dortmund posted the update, F1 driver Piastri put out a social media post that went viral.

Alpine had announced that they had reached an agreement with the rookie over a new contract, but he revealed that he would be leaving the team.

"I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year.

"This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year."

Dortmund were not the only ones to take a shot at Piastri.

Another F1 driver, Alex Albon, announced that he has signed a new contract with Williams, writing: "I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year.

"This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year."