Dortmund doubt Sancho sale in January despite Man Utd & Liverpool talk building

The Bundesliga giants intend to move on from the winger's recent problems, says Michael Zorc, rather than look to offload him over the winter

Jadon Sancho's issues at have been dealt with and a January departure is not expected, insists sporting director Michael Zorc.

Sancho is Dortmund's star man but has endured a difficult spell this month, as he was hauled off in the first half of a 4-0 Klassiker rout at the hands of and then started on the bench against Barcelona in midweek.

Under-fire coach Lucien Favre claimed he preferred to select players who are "focused and ready", although the international scored after coming on.

However, Zorc is confident Dortmund have managed the issue, meaning Sancho - linked with a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and - should remain at Signal Iduna Park at least until the end of the season.

"We've cleared everything internally in the team and with the player," Zorc told a news conference on Friday ahead of the trip to .

"It's done, we're looking forward. Jadon is another regular player and he is part of our team.

"I believe that when he came on against , ​​we witnessed a good response and he did a very good job.

"I do not have the impression that he wants to prepare for a January move. We talked to him and his agency. We hope he shows his best possible performance tomorrow."

While seeking to play down the transfer gossip, Sancho continues to generate intense speculation.

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has talked up a potential move to Anfield, telling Viasport: “I think Liverpool still lack one player which is an attacking player to really support the front three and almost make it like a front four.

“At the moment there’s still a big difference when one of the front three doesn't play.

“Maybe there’s talk of a man in the coming to England from Borussia Dortmund, maybe he’s someone who Liverpool may be looking at in Sancho, who a lot of other clubs are looking at.”

Zorc, though, has no interest in discussing a sale and has also reiterated his backing of Favre, who has Dortmund sixth in the Bundesliga and winless in three in all competitions.

"Everything has already been said," Zorc said. "We have faith in Lucien, he works very hard and wants to reverse the trend.

"We believe he can do it in this situation, we stay in the reality and do not go into speculation."