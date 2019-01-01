Dortmund defender Diallo set to join PSG in €32m move

The France under-21 international is heading to the Ligue 1 champions in the coming days after he recently praised the club's project

are set to sign centre-back Abdou Diallo in a deal worth €32 million (£29m/$36m) this week, Goal can confirm.

The 23-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the champions, making his return to after spending the last two seasons in the with and Dortmund.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has struck a deal with his former club in order to sign the France under-21 international, who will be competing with Thiago Silva and Marquinhos for a spot in the starting 11.

Diallo spoke about the possibility of joining Les Parisiens last week, telling L’Equipe: "A young player in Europe who tells you that PSG's project is not interesting is not credible, it's a nice project.

"It's a form of acknowledging my accomplishment to hear that, but without wanting to resort to the worn-out phrases of footballers, I have a contract.

“So far I have not been told that I have to go. I don't want to make a big fuss.

“We have to see if the vision is the same. And once we are all on the same wavelength, we make a decision.

“I am waiting to see, to hear what the people have to say to me, what they think of me."

Diallo was a regular fixture in Dortmund’s side over the course of the last season, making 38 appearances across all competitions as the club finished second in the Bundesliga.

His position in the side has come under threat however, with former club captain Mats Hummels returning to Signal Iduna Park last month from reigning champions .

The Frenchman did not give the impression that Hummels’ arrival would push him towards the exit door however, adding: “He is a historical player of the club, the country and he will bring us experience.

"In addition, I think he is another serious competitor. You have to see it as a challenge."

Diallo has made 10 appearances in Ligue 1 to date, making five appearances for AS during both the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons before making the move to Mainz.