'Don't let me leave!' - Man Utd keeper Henderson desperate to extend stay at promoted Sheffield United

The on-loan shot-stopper has starred as the Blades have secured a return to the Premier League after 12 years away

goalkeeper Dean Henderson is desperate to stay at Bramall Lane next season following the club’s promotion to the for the first time since 2007.

The Blades secured a return to the top flight after 12 years away thanks to Leeds’ failure to beat on Sunday.

And Chris Wilder’s team could go one better and pip Norwich to the Championship title should the Canaries slip up in their final game against Villa.

Henderson is due to return to parent club after next week’s final Championship fixture against Stoke, but has been overwhelmed by the welcome he has received in the Steel City and is keen to extend his stay.

“Listen, I want to be here,” the 22 year-old told BBC Radio Sheffield. “I want to play Premier League football at Bramall Lane. Eventually, I want to be Man Utd’s number one and ’s number one.

“But, at the end of the day, the love this club has shown to me. You want to feel loved, you want to feel welcomed. And I’ve never felt so welcomed in my life. Everywhere I go in Sheffield, people give me hugs, take pictures, everything.

“I’ll be honest with you, it made me really emotional to get this club back where they belong. It’s a massive football club, and driving forward. They deserve to be in the Premier League.”

Henderson has come through the youth ranks at Old Trafford since signing for the club from Carlisle in 2011 and is currently on his fourth loan spell following stints at Stockport, Grimsby and Shrewsbury.

“I’ve told the gaffer, ‘don’t let me leave'. But obviously it comes down to the two clubs, money and stuff. I’ll be itching at the bit to come back here next season."

The England Under-21 goalkeeper has equalled the club record for number of clean sheets in a league season this term, and could claim the record outright with another shutout against Stoke.

“Obviously it’s a massive achievement for myself. But I couldn’t have done it without my team-mates, as you know.

“Since I walked through the door here, I’ve only had one ambition. That was to get the club back to the Premier League.”