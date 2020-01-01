'Don't ever fall and stay down' - Kanu charges misfiring Arsenal ahead of Southampton game

The Gunners are enduring a five-match winless run in the English top-flight which include three consecutive losses

legend Nwankwo Kanu has encouraged Mikel Arteta's men to "rise up" from their poor form when they battle on Wednesday night.

Things are not going well for the Gunners in the English top-flight this season as they occupy the 15th spot on the league table with just four wins after 12 games.

Arsenal are on a five-game winless run in the Premier League and they are yet to taste a league win since their 1-0 triumph over at Old Trafford on November 1.

More teams

Ahead of their fixture against fourth-placed Southampton at the Emirates Stadium, Kanu - who was part of the Invincible team – buoyed up the team’s spirit with his words.

"In life we fall but the will to rise up again is what matters so don’t ever fall and stay down so rise up and keep going," Kanu tweeted with a picture of him in an Arsenal jersey.

Apart from the poor overall team performance, Arsenal are struggling in the attack with their strikers deprived of clear scoring chances in the league, for the most part.

They have only managed to score a goal - Gabriel's header in their 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanders - in their last five matches.

Article continues below

Kanu joined Arsenal in 1999 for his first adventure in , after leaving giants Milan.

The former Super Eagles captain played for the Gunners between 1999 and 2004, where he won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Community Shield.

After his five-year stint in North London, Kanu teamed up with West Bromwich Albion in the English top-flight on a two-year deal before joining Portsmouth, where he won a third in the 2007-08 season.