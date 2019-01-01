Donnarumma transfer ruled out by AC Milan amid PSG speculation

Zvonimir Boban is confident that the goalkeeper, along with Suso and Franck Kessie, will not be leaving San Siro before the deadline

have no interest in selling rumoured target Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to the Rossoneri's chief football officer.

Zvonimir Boban, who took up the new backroom role with Milan in June, insists the side are determined to keep hold of their 20-year-old goalkeeper, along with attacker Suso and midfielder Franck Kessie.

PSG have long been linked with international Donnarumma as they aim to find a rival for Alphonse Areola.

Suso is said to have attracted interest from clubs in Italy, and , while reportedly attempted to negotiate a deal for Kessie.

"We want to keep them, absolutely," Boban confirmed to La Gazzetta dello Sport .

Milan sold promising striker Patrick Cutrone to Wolves in July but have replenished Marco Giampaolo's squad with the recruitment of Rafael Leao, Rade Krunic, Theo Hernandez, Leo Duarte and Ismael Bennacer.

Boban believes the transfer focus on value over big names will prove beneficial in the long run and did not want to compare Milan’s activity over the summer to that of city rivals .

He also remains convinced that Milan will eventually be restored to their former glories, with the club having not won the Serie A title since the 2010-11 season.

“I don’t want to compare the operations, let alone discuss the market of other clubs, but time and results will tell us who has worked well and who has not,” he added.

“In our opinion, we are doing our best considering the various problems, which are real.

"It will take time, but we will return to the top. We are all aware of this.

"The low profile [of the signings] should not be mistaken for low ambition. Did anyone know Kaka when he arrived? We are doing our best considering the various challenges.

"I am convinced that in the end the fans will be happy with our choices. We are not looking for senseless fireworks, like a few years ago. We need to make the most logical footballing decisions."

Milan and new boss Giampaolo commence their Serie A campaign with a trip to on Sunday.