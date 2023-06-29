Dominik Szoboszlai: Release clause, style of play & how to pronounce his name

Everything you need to know about Liverpool summer transfer target Dominik Szoboszlai.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been linked with a move to Liverpool with the Reds already in talks with the RB Leipzig midfielder's representatives.

The Hungary captain could be part of the midfield rebuild at the English outfit with manager Jurgen Klopp having welcomed Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion to the Merseyside giants.

Before going any further, we would need to know how to pronounce the name, and GOAL has you covered.

How to pronounce 'Dominik Szoboszlai'

If you are going to use the Hungarian's name while discussing the 22-year-old's chances of making it to Anfield, might as well pronounce 'Dominik Szoboszlai' correctly.

With the first name pretty self-explanatory and saying it as you commonly would, 'Szoboszlai' may well be pronounced as 'Sob-oss-lie' - just as reporter Haraszti Adam explained in an interview back in 2020, when Szoboszlai was with Salzburg.

Watch the video below:

What is Dominik Szoboszlai's style of play?

The in-demand player is known to be a right-footed attacking midfielder, but can also work on either side of the pitch.

It must be noted that in the 24 times, he played on the right side across all competitions with Leipzig last season, Szoboszlai scored eight goals and assisted five times. Whereas, as an attacking midfielder, he scored five times and recorded three assists.

Further back in 2021, too, then Leipzig manager Julian Nagalsmann had also admitted to the player's versatility. "Dominik can play in a variety of positions," the former Bayern Munich gaffer had said.

"He can play in attacking midfield, as a left-sided attacker, or even out wide on the left wing. He can also do the same on the right. In Salzburg, he operated as a number 10 a lot and as a left-sided number eight."

Overall, with Die Roten Bullen, Szoboszlai amassed 20 goals in 91 games - practically in the last two seasons, after Leipzig reportedly splurged €20m (£17m) to sign the player on a four-and-a-half-year deal in December 2020.

M4 Sport

Does Dominik Szoboszlai have a release clause?

Going by multiple reports, RB Leipzig have stuck out a €70m (£60m) release clause, with Salzburg eligible to gain 20 per cent on whatever may be the agreed price the German club should accept for the player in the event of a transfer.

However, pertaining to the expiry date of the release clause, there are a few contradictions in reports from different sources.

Sky Germany understands that the validity expires on July 15, 2023, but Fabrizio Romano would claim that date to be set until June 30.