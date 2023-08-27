'It's not a joke' - Dominik Szoboszlai reveals Liverpool ambitions and sends warning to new neighbour Erling Haaland

Dominik Szoboszlai has explained what he wants to achieve at Anfield this season while also giving an insight into his friendship with Erling Haaland.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old impressed on his first Anfield start against Bournemouth last week, endearing himself to the Liverpool faithful right from the off. Prior to the Reds' trip to Newcastle on Sunday, the midfielder revealed what he wants to achieve in his first season on Merseyside and he's certainly set some lofty targets.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the Hungarian said: "We will see. We have a lot of games. [Manchester City] mainly have a lot of games and we have to play against them as well. I think everybody in the Premier League who has a chance to win, they are going to want to win anyway. We are thinking the same. Like, I am thinking the same but probably the other guys are going to think the same if you ask them.

"I am this type, I like to win, I like to do everything for the team. If they ask me if I want to win the Premier League, of course I want to win it. If I want to win the Europa League and the FA Cup, the same. Everything we can do this year. I want to win everything because nobody is going to ask you how it feels to be second."

He also touched upon his friendship with Manchester City's prolific striker: "He is probably [living] two houses next to me. We were speaking but they played the [Super Cup] final in Greece, we have our trainings, we also play away. It is going to take time until we find a solution and we see each other. We will see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Szoboszlai looks more than settled at the heart of Liverpool's midfield and also knows what it takes to win. In his six seasons in senior football, he's won nine trophies, most recently the German Cup with Leipzig back in June. He got himself on the scoresheet that night in Berlin and is clearly eyeing up more of the same success at Anfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR SZOBOSZLAI? The midfielder will want to meet his own expectations at the business end of the season, but there's a lot of football to be played between now and then. The Hungarian will almost certainly be in from the start in Liverpool's trip to Newcastle later on Sunday.