Domayo: Azam FC midfielder confident of good season owing to enough preparations

Assistant coach Bahati Vivier insists the game against Polisi Tanzania is so important and his charges have to push for maximum points

Azam FC assistant captain Frank Domayo is confident the preparations for the 2020/21 season have been good.

The Ice-cream Makers will start their Mainland League campaign on Monday when they host Polisi Tanzania at Azam Complex in Chamazi from 7 pm. The midfielder states they have every reason to look forward to the game, hoping to perform better than a third-place finish achieved last season.

"This time around Azam are prepared well [to ensure we start the season on a high]," Domayo told the club's media team.

"In Dar es Salaam, we were the first ones to start training to ensure we are ready when the league starts. We played many friendly matches and from there the coach saw our strengths and weaknesses.

"The best thing is that all units, from the players to the technical bench, are prepared and ready. We hope to perform well this season and finish in a good position.

"As players, we have been together and tried to follow every instruction by the coach. Everything is okay. We are looking forward to Monday's game with optimism."

In the reverse fixture, the 2014 champions won by a solitary goal, scored by midfielder Mudathir Yahya.

On his side, the team's assistant coach Bahati Vivier insisted the team should take Monday's game with the seriousness it deserves to ensure maximum points are in the bag.

"The opening game is usually very important because it sets the momentum for the team," the tactician stated.

"We want to approach this game in the best way possible and ensure we win it. We have had a month to train and have managed to attain the objectives we set, now we have to show it on Monday, on the pitch."

The Burundian also opined on their opponents.

"Polisi are a good side, we have played them and know what to expect. We made a few mistakes, but we have rectified them and we are expecting a good game against them.

"Without fans, we are nothing, so I also urge them to turn up in large numbers and support us. They are like a 13th player, they give us motivation and energy to play."