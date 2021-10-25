'Dolly has been excellent for Kaizer Chiefs' - Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter was left impressed with his attacker Keagan Dolly after a starring performance in the 2-1 win over SuperSport United in a PSL match on Sunday.

At Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, the 28-year-old contributed to Bernard Parker's goals on the stroke of half-time and again four minutes after the break.

The hosts got their goal courtesy of Njabulo Ngcobo, who turned the ball into his own net in the second minute of added time just before the interval.

This season, Dolly has scored three goals and assisted four in the nine games played across all competitions, and his tactician is impressed with the impact his creative player has made since joining the club in the offseason.

'He is giving more real performances'

"The last two games Keagan has been excellent, and it’s easy to say he’s been excellent because people see that he gets on the ball, and he twists and turns, and he gets away from people," Baxter said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"And he puts people in for 35 metres, it’s easy to see that for Keagan Dolly who has played in France, he’s coming back now to embellish the PSL, coming back and puts in a real shift in terms of his pressing.

"His pressing technique and his pressing intensity is excellent. And so people maybe don’t see that but for me, he is giving more real performances, it’s not just the eye-catching things. He has been excellent in the last two games."

Meanwhile, the Amakhosi coach has lauded Parker for his performance, saying he is an example for players in South Africa.

His brace on Sunday took his tally to 60 in the PSL, in the process overtaking Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala, who had scored 58 goals.

"I told the players that they are privileged to have a senior professional like Parker who puts in the shift he put in tonight,” Baxter said as quoted by IOL.

"He got the goals that won us the three points and who is an absolute glowing example of the sort of player that we want to produce in South Africa.

"He’s hardworking, humble, a good team player and responsible in society and for that reason, and that reason alone, Parker is worth a place in Kaizer Chiefs."

After Sunday's win, the Soweto heavyweights are in fifth place on 12 points after three wins, as many draws and two losses.