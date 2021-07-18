Dodoma Jiji vs Yanga SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Yanga will face Dodoma Jiji in their final match of the 2020-21 Mainland Premier League season.
The Jangwani giants are already assured of finishing second on the 18-team table behind their rivals Simba SC and have also earned a ticket to the Caf Champions League for next season.
But they will be keen to end the season on a high as they prepare to face Simba in the final of the FA Cup in Kigoma on July 23.
|Game
|Dodoma Jiji vs Yanga SC
|Date
|Sunday, July 18, 2021
|Time
|17:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside (Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Dodoma Jiji squad
|Goalkeepers
|Hussein Masalanga, Emanuel Mseja, Peter Manyika, and Aron Kalambo.
|Defenders
|George Wawa, Mbwana Kibacha, Abubakar Ngalema, Anderson Solomon, Hassan Kapona, Santos Thomas, Jukumu Kibanda, Salmin Hoza, OmaryNassoro, and Enrick Nkosi.
|Midfielders
|Habib Rajab, Steven Mgaju, Deus Kigawa, Jamal Mtegeta, Omary Kanyoro, Augustino Nsata, Cleophace Mkandala, and Justine Omary.
|Forwards
|Anuary Jabiri, Khamis Mcha, Dickson Ambundo, Seif Karihe, Michael Chinedu, and Peter Mapunda.
Dodoma have enjoyed a good season as they have avoided relegation and will be keen to cause an upset against the Timu ya Mwananchi.
Probable XI for Dodoma Jiji: Manyika, Wawa, Ngalema, Kapona, Hoza, Rajab, Kanyoro, Omary, Mcha, Karihe, Mapunda.
|Position
|Yanga SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, and Ramadhani Kabwili.
|Defenders
|Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustafa, Adeyum Saneh, Lamine Moro, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Said Ali, Dickson Job, Fiston Abdoul, Hassan Mwamba, Mustapha Abdul, Hamadi Shaban, Ali Kipande, Mohamed Malende, and Feisal Abdallah.
|Midfielders
|Harouna Niyonzima, Abdul Makame, Mukoko Tonombe, Mapinduzi Balama, Juma Mahadhi, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoub Songne, and Waziri Junior.
|Forwards
|Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Michael Sarpong, and Said Ntibanzonzika.
Yanga goalkeeper trainer Rizak Siwa has confirmed they have all their players available to face Dodoma.
“We don’t have any injury concerns and our mission is to win the game as we prepare to face Simba in the final of the domestic cup,” Siwa told Goal.
Probable XI for Yanga SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Dickson Job, Mwamnyeto (c), Mauya, Sarpong, Feisal, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Songne.
Match Preview
While Dodoma drew 0-0 against Mtibwa Sugar in their last league assignment, Yanga registered a 2-0 win against relegation bound Ihefu FC.
The two teams have only met once, in the first round of this campaign, where Yanga hammered Dodoma 3-1 at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
Yanga are currently second on the log with 73 points from 33 matches while Dodoma are seventh on 43 points from 33 outings.