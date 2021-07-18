Dodoma Jiji vs Yanga SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Jangwani giants will be keen to wrap up the 2020-21 season with a win as they play away in Dodoma on Sunday

Yanga will face Dodoma Jiji in their final match of the 2020-21 Mainland Premier League season.

The Jangwani giants are already assured of finishing second on the 18-team table behind their rivals Simba SC and have also earned a ticket to the Caf Champions League for next season.

But they will be keen to end the season on a high as they prepare to face Simba in the final of the FA Cup in Kigoma on July 23.

Game Dodoma Jiji vs Yanga SC Date Sunday, July 18, 2021 Time 17:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Squads & Team News

Position Dodoma Jiji squad Goalkeepers Hussein Masalanga, Emanuel Mseja, Peter Manyika, and Aron Kalambo. Defenders George Wawa, Mbwana Kibacha, Abubakar Ngalema, Anderson Solomon, Hassan Kapona, Santos Thomas, Jukumu Kibanda, Salmin Hoza, OmaryNassoro, and Enrick Nkosi. Midfielders Habib Rajab, Steven Mgaju, Deus Kigawa, Jamal Mtegeta, Omary Kanyoro, Augustino Nsata, Cleophace Mkandala, and Justine Omary. Forwards Anuary Jabiri, Khamis Mcha, Dickson Ambundo, Seif Karihe, Michael Chinedu, and Peter Mapunda.

Dodoma have enjoyed a good season as they have avoided relegation and will be keen to cause an upset against the Timu ya Mwananchi.

Probable XI for Dodoma Jiji: Manyika, Wawa, Ngalema, Kapona, Hoza, Rajab, Kanyoro, Omary, Mcha, Karihe, Mapunda.

Position Yanga SC squad Goalkeepers Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, and Ramadhani Kabwili. Defenders Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustafa, Adeyum Saneh, Lamine Moro, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Said Ali, Dickson Job, Fiston Abdoul, Hassan Mwamba, Mustapha Abdul, Hamadi Shaban, Ali Kipande, Mohamed Malende, and Feisal Abdallah. Midfielders Harouna Niyonzima, Abdul Makame, Mukoko Tonombe, Mapinduzi Balama, Juma Mahadhi, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoub Songne, and Waziri Junior. Forwards Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Michael Sarpong, and Said Ntibanzonzika.

Yanga goalkeeper trainer Rizak Siwa has confirmed they have all their players available to face Dodoma.

“We don’t have any injury concerns and our mission is to win the game as we prepare to face Simba in the final of the domestic cup,” Siwa told Goal.

Probable XI for Yanga SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Dickson Job, Mwamnyeto (c), Mauya, Sarpong, Feisal, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Songne.