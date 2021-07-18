Dodoma Jiji frustrate Yanga SC in Mainland Premier League season-ender

The result, however, did not have any impact on Timu ya Wannachi's position, who have finished second on the table

Yanga SC grabbed the remaining Caf Champions League spot despite a 0-0 draw against Dodoma Jiji in the last game of the 2020/21 Mainland Premier League season.



Timu ya Wananchi - who have finished second with 74 points, six more than third-placed Azam FC - will join Simba SC on the continental stage to represent Tanzania in the next season.



Azam FC picked a 1-0 win over Ruvu Shooting to end their campaign on a winning note. Mudathir Yahya scored the goal that gave the Ice-cream Makers the win away from home. In another encounter, Coastal Union defeated Kagera Sugar 3-1.



Goals for Coastal Union were scored by Abdoul Sopu in the second minute through a penalty kick, and also in the 59th minute after Mtenje Albano had scored the second in the 16th minute. Kagera Sugar denied the hosts a clean sheet when Hassan Mwaterema struck in the 19th minute.



JKT Tanzania saw off Mtibwa Sugar by a 2-1 margin in another Premier League encounter. Nurdin Mohamed opened the score for JKT Tanzania with a penalty in the 12th minute before George Makanga equalised for the Sugar Millers in the 56th minute. The hosts were guaranteed a win courtesy of a second goal scored by Shaban Mgandila in the 85th minute.



Meanwhile, Mbeya City picked up a huge 4-0 over Biashara United after Sitaji Ramdhan opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Juma Luizio struck a hat-trick in the 25th, 46th and 49th minutes. Finally, Kinonodni Municipal Council emerged 1-0 winners over Ihefu FC with a goal scored courtesy of Charles Ilanfya.



JKT Tanzania, Gwambina FC, Ihefu, and Mwadui have been relegated from the Premier League after finishing 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th respectively. Coastal Union and Mtibwa Sugar have the last chance to maintain their top-tier places as they will engage in the promotion/relegation play-offs.



Among the teams that were promoted before the 2020/21 season began, only Dodoma Jiji have been successful in remaining in the top-tier after finishing eighth with 44 points. As the season has concluded, eyes will be on Yanga, Simba and Azam - who will be in the Confederation Cup - to see which players they will sign to strengthen for continental duties.