Dodoma Jiji FC unveil 26-man squad for 2020/21 season

The top-tier will start on September 6 with the promoted side set to play Mwadui FC in their opening game

Newly promoted Mainland League side Dodoma Jiji FC have unveiled their 26-man squad for the 2020/21 season.

The team has been busy strengthening and streamlining operations ahead of the new campaign. On Monday, August 24, the league's newbies unveiled their squad.

"Dodoma Jiji FC management would like to inform you all that signing of new players in preparations for the top-tier league is done," the club confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal.

Among those confirmed are former FC and Biashara United defender Justine Omary who joined the team on a two-year deal. Winger Dickson Ambundo, who was at the Kenyan ( ) side last season, is also in the squad.

"Our goalkeepers for the season will be Hussein Masalanga, Emmanuel Mseja and Aron Kalambo.

"The defenders will be Anderson Solomon, Abubakar Ngalema, Ibrahim Ngecha, Mbwana Kibacha, Hassan Kapona, George Wawa, Jukumu Kibanda, Augustino Ngata and Justine Omary."

The top-tier side has confirmed nine midfielders and five strikers who will help the team to fight to remain in the top-tier beyond next season.

"The midfielders who will be playing for the team are Rajabu Seif, Steven Mganga, Jamal Mtegeta, Omary Kanyoro, Deus Kigawa, Salmin Hoza, Cleophace Mkandala, Peter Mapunda, and Dickson Ambundo while the strikers will be Anuary Jabir, Khamis Mcha, Santos Thomas, Seif Karie, and Michael Chinedu."

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) picked September 6 as the date to kick off the 2020-21 Mainland Premier League campaign.

According to a statement from the federation obtained by Goal, the top-flight will kick off the season on Sunday, September 6.

However, before the season gets underway, champions Simba SC will take on Namungo FC in the Community Shield season opener on August 29, 2020.

The Division One league will then kick off on October 3, 2020, while the last division will start on November 7, 2020.

The domestic Cup, which is referred to as the Azam Cup, will start on November 28, 2020, while the mid-season transfer window will open on December 12, 2020, and will close on January 15, 2021.

Dodoma Jiji will start their campaign in the top-tier with a home game against Mwadui on Sunday, September 6.