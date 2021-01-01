Dodoma Jiji 1-2 Simba SC: Wekundu wa Msimbazi reduce gap behind Yanga to six points

The league reigning champions are on 38 points after 16 games and are now looking ahead on the table

Simba SC have defeated Dodoma Jiji FC 2-1 in a Tanzania Mainland League game that was played on Thursday.

Meddie Kagere and Bernard Morrison were on target for the reigning champions while Cleophace Mkandala scored for the hosts.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi came into the match as favourites after good preparations from the Super Cup mini-tournament that involved heavyweights Tout Puissant Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal where they won 4-1 against the latter and drew 0-0 with the former.

It was also the first league game for new coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa who had taken over from Sven Vandenbroeck.

After coming close severally, the visitors eventually scored their first goal in the 30th minute courtesy of Rwanda dangerman Meddie Kagere.

However, the hosts replied with improved performance. They worked hard to try and penetrate their opponents' solid defence. Their zeal eventually paid dividends in the 36th minute through Mkandala.

The two teams went into the break with a goal each, but Simba would have done better since they had the lion's share of chances.

The 21-time champions upped their tempo in the final half and were rewarded in the 67th minute through Ghanaian forward Morrison.

In another game, Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) defeated their visitors Namungo FC 3-0.

The Taxmen dominated the proceedings from the first whistle and attacked with every opportunity they got.

They managed to break the deadlock in the eighth minute when Anthony Matteo capitalised on poor defending to bang home the opening goal.

The goal was a wake-up call for the 2019/20 FA Cup finalists who upped their tempo hoping to get a goal before the end of the first half.

However, it was not the case as the hosts went into the break with that slim advantage.

KMC doubled their advantage in the 58th minute courtesy of Charles Ilanfya. The visitors committed forward in numbers hoping to get back into the game but were caught on the counter-attack and punished in the stoppages and Kalos Kirenge turned the ball into his own net.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are now on 38 points from 16 games, six less than the unbeaten leaders Yanga SC who have played 18 games. Dodoma Jiji are 10th on 18 points.

KMC's win takes them to sixth with 25 points while Namungo are 15th with 18 points.