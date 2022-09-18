Do Arsenal have any weaknesses? Arteta responds to Wenger's Premier League title backing

Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal can be "much better" in response to Arsene Wenger's claim that they have no weaknesses and can fight for the title.

Wenger said Arsenal have no weaknesses

Arteta says they have many areas to improve

Gunners have 15 points from a possible 18

WHAT HAPPENED? Legendary Gunners boss Wenger lavished praise onto Arteta's team recently, but the Spaniard has moved to temper expectations after his side's bright start to the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta said: "It's great to hear that from Arsene after being with him every single day! But I see a lot of things that we still have to improve on and get better at. We are heading in the right direction but we can become much, much better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal currently sit on 15 points from six Premier League games, winning five and losing one. A 3-1 reversal at Manchester United stalled their momentum slightly, but the Gunners bounced back by winning their opening Europa League group stage fixture against FC Zurich.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTETA & ARSENAL? The Gunners will be in action again on Sunday against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, the venue for their humiliating 2-0 opening day defeat last season. Arteta's men will be aiming to exorcise the demons of that result and pick up another win to return to the top of the table.