Djuma Shaaban: Stage set for Yanga SC-Simba SC to battle over AS Vita defender

Both sides reportedly are interested in the star who impressed against Wekundu wa Msimbazi during a continental match in Kinshasa

Tanzania Mainland Premier League giants Yanga SC and Simba SC are set to clash over the signing of AS Vita right-back Djuma Shaaban.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were the first side to be linked with the Democratic Republic of Congo defender after he impressed during a Caf Champions League Group A fixture in Kinshasa.

Although Simba won 1-0, Shaaban's performance caught the eyes of the Tanzanian giants.

It was later reported that Simba opted out of the race to sign him when he was injured during a training session with the national team. As Simba's interest waned, Yanga came along to enquire about his availability and started talks that reached an advanced stage.

When Simba learnt of Yanga's move, it is said they rekindled their interest, although Timu ya Mwananchi, under the watchful eye of Hersi Said - who usually leads the club's transfer deals - had been in direct contact with Shaaban.

Mwanaspoti reports a Simba official, who is close to chairman Mo Dewji and who sits on the board, has made numerous calls to AS Vita to find out how far Yanga have gone in their talks.

Simba's latest pursuit of the defender is said to have the blessing of head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, who is believed to have been impressed by Shaaban.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are keen to get another right-back to ensure Shomari Kapombe - who has played most games for Simba - has dependable cover.

David Kameta, signed before the current season began, has not done enough to challenge the Taifa Stars man at full-back.

"Da Rosa has made the recommendation to the club that signing a full-back is his priority. This is in order not to have a lot of pressure on that position that Kapombne has dominated," the source is quoted as saying.

"It's true that Simba expressed interest while I was already in talks with Yanga, but I haven't made a decision yet," Shaaban is quoted as saying."We were almost done with Yanga after we had agreed on most parts of the deal.

"Simba inquired as to whether I had signed with Yanga, and I informed them that I had not, but that we are in advanced talks.

"I directed them to my manager as my duty as a player is to play. Both Yanga and Simba are big teams and I have friends on both sides, which means I will be ready to play for the side that seals the deal with me."

In the last transfer window, Simba signed one star from DR Congo; Chris Mugalu, who has been the preferred centre-forward while Yanga brought on board Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe both of whom have been regulars as well.