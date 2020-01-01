Djodi: Azam FC will bounce back to winning ways after Mtibwa Sugar setback

The Chamazi-based star promises a quick return to winning ways when they play at home in the league on Friday

Azam FC winger Richard Djodi has promised a return to winning ways after their first defeat of the season when they take on JKT in a Mainland match on Friday.

The Chamazi-based giants suffered their first defeat in the 2020-21 campaign after going down by a solitary goal to Mtibwa Sugar three days ago, and according to Djodi, they have dusted themselves off and are looking forward to bagging maximum points against JKT.

“I am always ready every time because this is my job, if we talk about the team it is the same confidence we have, we only lost one game but we are still on top of the table, so nothing changed,” the winger told Azam TV.

“We don’t panic, we did not panic, we continued with our normal training and our plans, it is true we lost [against Mtibwa Sugar] but that is one game lost not three, and tomorrow [Friday] is another game and another day, so we are ready, to do the job.”

On their opponents winning 6-1 in their last match, Djodi said: “But it is six goals, but they didn’t win against Azam, they won against Mwadui FC not Azam, and I say every day is not the same, they win 6-1 it is not because they win six they now come here and beat us six or seven or eight, we had won seven matches in a row and when we went to play against Mtibwa Sugar we lost.

“This is football, it is football, we don’t take our opponents lightly, we know this is football, and we are also looking at our project, what we want to achieve this season, so if some team win 10-0, we don’t think about this, we only think about what we want to achieve today and tomorrow.”

On his message to the fans, Djodi said: “I want to say we have to go again as one family and take our points so people will forget the defeat [against Mtibwa], you know supporters and players are not the same, they don’t think the same thing, so tomorrow [Friday] we have to win to take their confidence sky high, and I ask that they support us from the first game to the last game of the season, I know we can do it together, we can do it as a family.”

Despite losing to Mtibwa, Azam still maintained their top position in the 18-team league on 21 points, while Young Africans (Yanga SC) are second.