Djene sees red as Getafe bow to Aidoo's Celta Vigo

Dakonam Djene was shown the red card in Getafe’s 3-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo in Monday’s La Liga outing.

Following a harsh tackle on two-goal hero Santi Mina in the 63rd minute, the Togo international was given the marching orders by referee Jose Munuera after consulting VAR.

No player has been sent off more times than the 29-year-old with Getafe in the top five European leagues in the last five seasons alongside Clement Lenglet with Barcelona and Andrei Girotto with FC Nantes.

Having failed to win any of all nine league matches played in the 2021-22 campaign, the Deep Blue Ones welcomed the Sky Blues to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez with the aspiration of ending their poor run.

However, that ended on a sour note as Eduardo Coudet’s men sealed all three points thanks to an imposing second-half display.

The game got off to a tough start but it was the visitors who dictated the pace, albeit, their only opportunity was not converted as Nolito’s tame shot was saved by goalkeeper David Soria.

Earlier in the first 45 minutes, Mauro Arambarri had squandered a great chance to put the home team in front to the frustration of manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

Celta Vigo broke the deadlock in the 55th minute after heading past goalkeeper Soria a delightful corner kick by Brais Mendez.

Three minutes later, Iago Aspas doubled the advantage – ghosting past Getafe’s backline to slot home Mendez’s cross.

Unfortunately, the home team’s ambition of achieving a comeback suffered a massive setback following the expulsion of Djene.

Profiting from the numerical advantage, Mina completed his double 17 minutes from full time.

Cameroon international Allan Nyom and teenage Ghanaian defender Amankwaa Akurugu were unused substitutes for Getafe.

On the other hand, Joseph Aidoo was handed a starter’s role by Celta Vigo but he was subbed off for, however, he was substituted for Mexico international Nestor Araujo in the 67th minute.

Thanks to this away triumph, Coudet’s men moved to 14th in the Spanish elite division log having accrued 10 points from ten matches played.

They would be hoping to consolidate on that result when they welcome Real Sociedad to the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on October 28.