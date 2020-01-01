Diouf predicted he would play for Liverpool while still at Sochaux - Isabey

The former Senegal international joined the Reds in 2002 having passed through Ligue 1 football

Former Sochaux midfielder Mickael Isabey regards his ex-Sochaux teammate El-Hadji Diouf as the most confident player he ever encountered in his career, saying the Senegalese assuredly predicted he would one day play for , years before making the move.

Diouf eventually joined Liverpool four years later after forecasting his future in .

Although he passed through Stade and Lens, it was not before Diouf had surprised Isabey with his self-assured nature.

Isabey says while Diouf was an academy player at Sochaux, he would break protocol by straying into the senior team dressing room.

“The academy players who trained with the professionals changed in another locker room, at Sochaux. But he [Diouf], at 17, that didn't stop him from juggling in the middle of our locker room, repeating: ‘Look at me, I'll be playing for Liverpool soon.’ The good part was that he was right, he ended up signing for them,” said Isabey as per WiwSport.

However, Diouf’s stint at Anfield was not as successful as expected and marred by controversy including spitting at a fan during a Uefa Cup match.

After two full seasons at Liverpool, he was then loaned out to Wanderers before making a permanent switch to The Trotters.

His Premier League journey also saw him turning out for Sunderland and .